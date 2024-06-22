Chris Sale cut-rate ace for Atlanta Braves, rebounds to 10-2 start after years of injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Sale has become the Atlanta Braves’ cut-rate ace. An All-Star in seven straight seasons through 2018, he won just 17 games for Boston over the next five and was jettisoned to Atlanta last winter along with $17 million to cover most of his salary. After being offloaded for a bargain basement price as if some outlet store markdown, Sale joined Kansas City’s Seth Lugo and Philadelphia’s Ranger Suárez as the major leagues’ only 10-game winners with an 8-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

