Chris Paul makes exhibition debut with the Spurs, sets up Wembanyama for dunk with 1st assist

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama seem to already be clicking. Paul made his preseason debut with San Antonio on Wednesday night, getting a loud ovation from his new home crowd when he was the final player announced as part of the Spurs’ starting lineup. Paul’s first assist in his new uniform was an alley-oop lob that set Wembanyama up for a dunk late in the first quarter. Paul finished with five points and three assists, two of them to Wembanyama, in 23 minutes.

