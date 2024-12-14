Chris Paul ejected from Spurs’ game against the Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — San Antonio veteran guard Chris Paul was ejected from the Spurs’ game at Portland on Friday night after getting his second technical foul. Paul left the game when he earned his second tech with 1:03 left in the first quarter, just 11 seconds after his first. It was unclear why Paul was tossed. Paul, who was averaging 10.2 points per game and 8.5 assists, had five points, four rebounds and four assists when he was ejected.

