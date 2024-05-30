Chris Johnson among former players curious if scouting is a way back to the NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Johnson watches football whenever possible. He also knows talent when he sees it. Now the man nicknamed “CJ2K” for being among the NFL’s exclusive group of running backs with a 2,000-yard rushing season is ready to see if scouting is his way to stay involved with the league. Johnson will be among 20 former players starting a three-day scout school Monday run by the NFL. The league has offered finance, business and broadcast boot camps for years. The league also has programs for people wanting to be head coaches, general managers or work in team front offices. This one is designed to expand on what the Senior Bowl has done for years.

