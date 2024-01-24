Chris Hughton fired as Ghana coach after team’s early Africa Cup exit

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Chris Hughton has been fired as Ghana coach following the team’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. The Ghana Football Association says “Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect. The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.” The move comes after Cameroon defeated Gambia 3-2 to ensure that Ghana could no longer progress to the Africa Cup’s last 16. Ghana missed to chance to secure its progress Monday when it conceded two late goals to draw with Mozambique 2-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.