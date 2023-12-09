Chris Evert will miss Australian Open while being treated for cancer recurrence

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says her cancer has returned and she will not broadcast the Australian Open for ESPN while undergoing treatment. The 68-year-old Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2021. She says in a statement released by ESPN that her cancer recurrence was caught early. She says the cancerous cells have been removed and she has started chemotherapy. Evert is an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion. The Australian Open begins next month.

