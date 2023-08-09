Chris Evert will be honored by the US Tennis Association Foundation

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Evert will receive the Serving Up Dreams Award on the first day of this year’s U.S. Open for her efforts to help the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm. The USTA Foundation announced Wednesday that Evert will be honored at its gala on Aug. 28. Evert has been the chairperson of the foundation’s board since 2019. She first worked with the foundation in 2016 to set up a scholarship fund in memory of her late father, Jimmy, a tennis coach. Chris Evert won six of her 18 Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open.

