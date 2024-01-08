Chris Eubanks struggles with muscle injury and is beaten at the Auckland Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Eubanks struggled with a muscle injury before being eliminated from the ATP Auckland Classic in the first round. Fifth-seeded Eubanks needed court-side treatment for a glute muscle injury and lost 7-6 (5), 6-2 to Botic van der Zandschulp. It is not yet clear whether the injury will impact Eubank’s Australian Open campaign beginning Sunday in Melbourne.

