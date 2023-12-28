Chris Driedger makes 37 saves in NHL return as Kraken hold off Flames 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Making his first NHL start in nearly 20 months, Chris Driedger made 37 saves to backstop the Seattle Kraken to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Kailer Yamamoto and Alex Wennberg scored for Seattle (13-14-9). The Kraken extended their points streak to seven games (5-0-2) and moved ahead of Calgary in the Pacific Division standings.

Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary (14-16-5).

Driedger, 29, had lost all three of his NHL appearances against the Flames.

His biggest stop, keeping the game tied, came on a Flames two-man advantage in the second period when he went from post to post to rob Elias Lindholm at the side of the net after he had been set up for a one-timer by a cross-crease pass from Connor Zary.

At the other end, Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves.

Tied at 1, the game-winner came off the stick of Wennberg six minutes into the third when he took a pass from Jared McCann and zipped a quick shot that beat Markstrom inside the post on the short side.

Seattle opened the scoring at 2:24 on its first shot of the game. Seconds after Walker Duehr broke in off the wing on a dangerous chance for the Flames, the Kraken transitioned the puck up ice with Vince Dunn springing Yamamoto on a breakaway. He beat Markstrom on his blocker side.

The Flames tied it six minutes later. Just seven seconds into their first power play of the night, Calgary took advantage of a turnover by Jamie Oleksiak in front of his net with the puck eventually being banged in by Kadri for his ninth goal.

Tonight was Seattle’s 200th regular season game in franchise history. Defenseman Adam Larsson is the only player to have played in every one. At 304 consecutive games, Larsson has the league’s fifth-longest active Iron Man streak.

