Chris Brady has 5 saves to help Fire play Atlanta to 0-0 tie

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Brady had five saves to help Chicago play Atlanta United to a 0-0 tied, despite the fact that the Fire didn’t record a shot on goal. Brady made back-to-back stops in the 79th minute and two more down the stretch for Chicago. The Fire (2-4-4) are scoreless in three consecutive games — including a 4-0 loss to Real Salt Lake last time out — following a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on April 6.

