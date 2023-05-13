Chris Bassitt pitches 2-hitter to lead Blue Jays past Braves 3-0

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched a two-hitter, Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Friday night.

Bassitt (5-2) struck out eight and walked two in the Blue Jays’ first individual shutout since Mark Buehrle accomplished the feat against Washington in 2015. Bassitt threw 70 of his 103 pitches for strikes to win his fourth straight decision. The shutout was Toronto’s sixth this season.

Atlanta lost a series-opening road game for the first time this season after winning six straight to start the year. The Braves came in with a majors-best 15-3 road record.

George Springer had an RBI single in the fifth to drive in the first run of the game for Toronto, which improved to 10-3 at home. The Blue Jays have won six of their past seven north of the border. Their 13 home games this season are the fewest in the majors.

Varsho made it 3-0 with a solo drive off Kirby Yates in the eighth, his sixth. Varsho connected after striking out three times against Braves starter Spencer Strider.

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier (39) and Whit Merrifield celebrate after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Whit Merrifield scores against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Previous Next

Strider (4-1) lost for the first time in eight starts this season, allowing one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Strider struck out 12, boosting his MLB-leading total to 79.

After striking out in his first two at-bats, Springer opened the scoring with his two-out single in the fifth. When Springer broke for second base on outfielder Eddie Rosario’s throw to the plate, Kevin Kiermaier tried to score from third. Umpire Laz Diaz initially ruled Kiermaier safe, but the Braves challenged and the call was overturned.

Toronto made it 2-0 in the seventh when pinch-runner Nathan Lukes scored on a bases-loaded passed ball by Sean Murphy.

Rosario’s one-out double in the fifth was Atlanta’s first hit of the game, but he was thrown out trying to steal third base.

Later in the inning, the Braves used a pair of hit batters and a walk to load the bases with two outs, but Bassitt got ninth-place hitter Orlando Arcia to foul out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Adam Cimber (right rhomboid strain) began a rehab assignment with Class-A Dunedin on Thursday.

UP NEXT

RHP Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.74 ERA) starts for the Braves on Saturday against Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (3-3, 4.91).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.