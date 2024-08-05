Chop, chop: American entries cut in half in Paris Olympic beach volleyball tournament.

PARIS (AP) — Two U.S. teams fell on the sand at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss lost to Canada in the women’s quarterfinals a few hours after Chase Budinger and Miles Evans lost to Norway in the men’s. Only Miles Evans and Andy Benesh advanced on Monday. They joined Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes in the elite eight. Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes beat Nuss and Kloth in straight sets. That left the country that has won four of the last five women’s gold medals with just one team in the bracket.

