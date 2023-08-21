Choinière scores twice, leads Montreal over Toronto 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Mathieu Choinière scored an early goal and an own-goal by Toronto FC defender Aimé Mabika aided CF Montreal’s cause in a 3-2 victory as league play resumed after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play. Choinière put Montreal (10-12-2) ahead, scoring unassisted in the 18th minute. Mabika’s own-goal came seven minutes for a 2-0 advantage. Toronto (3-12-10) closed to within a goal in the 66th minute when Federico Bernardeschi used an assist from Lorenzo Insigne to score for the fourth time this season. Choinière gave Montreal its two-goal lead back two minutes later, scoring on a penalty kick after a red card on Toronto defender Raoul Petretta.

