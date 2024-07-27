Choi taking 1-shot lead over Green into final round of Senior British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — K.J. Choi has birdied the last hole to regain the sole lead of the Senior British Open after three rounds at Carnoustie. The South Korean golfer takes a one-shot lead into the final round. Choi was up by two overnight and led the field by six after 14 holes on Saturday. Then consecutive double bogeys pegged him back. Going into the 18th, he was tied with Richard Green, who carded a 4-under 68. On a hole he bogeyed in the first two rounds, Choi birdied and closed with a 70. Like Choi, Green has never won a senior major, but the Australian has finished top three in two senior majors this year. India’s Arjun Atwal is third, two strokes behind Choi at 6 under after a 67.

