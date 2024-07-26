Choi takes 2-shot lead of Senior British Open after Round 2

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — K.J. Choi of South Korea has a two-shot lead of the Senior British Open after carding a 3-under 69 in the second round. Choi matched his first round score. He eagled the par-5 12th hole at Carnoustie. Overnight leader Stephen Ames is Choi’s nearest chaser on Friday going into the weekend. The naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad shot par for the day. Australia’s Richard Green and Irishman Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the lead. Harrington is well placed to become the fifth man to win the British Open and Senior British Open.

