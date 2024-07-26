Choi takes 2-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — K.J. Choi of South Korea has a two-shot lead at the Senior British Open after carding a second consecutive 3-under 69. He eagled the par-5 12th hole at Carnoustie and has a two-round total of 6-under 138. Overnight leader Stephen Ames is Choi’s nearest chaser on Friday going into the weekend. The naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad shot par for the day. Australia’s Richard Green and Irishman Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the lead. Harrington is well placed to become the fifth man to win the British Open and Senior British Open.

