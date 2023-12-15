Chocolate coins cause Bundesliga game stoppage as fans protest investment deal

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Foil-wrapped chocolate coins flew onto the field in the Bundesliga as fans made their unhappiness with an investment deal clear by forcing the action to be briefly stopped in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen. Fan groups across Germany have pledged to protest the league’s plan to sell a stake of future broadcast revenues to an outside investor. The groups have agreed on a silent protest with no singing and chanting for the first 12 minutes of each game this weekend. Gladbach’s fans went a step further by hurling the chocolate coins in gold foil onto the field.

