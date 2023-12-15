Chocolate coins cause Bundesliga game stoppage as fans protest investment deal

By The Associated Press
Referee Felix Zwayer, right, and a steward pick up objects thrown onto the pitch by fans during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen at the Borussia-Park stadium in Monchengladbach, Germany, Friday Dec. 15, 2023. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Federico Gambarini]

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Foil-wrapped chocolate coins flew onto the field in the Bundesliga as fans made their unhappiness with an investment deal clear by forcing the action to be briefly stopped in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen. Fan groups across Germany have pledged to protest the league’s plan to sell a stake of future broadcast revenues to an outside investor. The groups have agreed on a silent protest with no singing and chanting for the first 12 minutes of each game this weekend. Gladbach’s fans went a step further by hurling the chocolate coins in gold foil onto the field.

