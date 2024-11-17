Chloe Moore-McNeil, Yarden Garzon spark Indiana; Hoosiers hand No. 24 Stanford its first loss, 79-66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 21 points and Yarden Garzon put up 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Indiana rebounded from back-to-back losses to Harvard and Butler to knock off No. 24 Stanford 79-66. The game was the second of a home-and-home series between the schools that began in the final season of Indiana Hall of Famer and 1975 Indiana graduate Tara VanDerveer’s 38-year career at Stanford.

