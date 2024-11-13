Chloe Kitts available for No. 1 South Carolina after sitting out a game due to academic suspension

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts will be available in the top-ranked Gamecocks home opener against Coppin State after sitting out the last game against N.C. State due to an academic suspension. Kitts led the team with 19 points and 14 rebounds in a season-opening, 68-62 win over Michigan in Las Vegas on Nov. 4. But she missed the win over the Wolfpack with what the team said was an academic policy issue. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said all her players including Kitts were available to play Thursday night.

