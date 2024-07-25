Chisholm’s tiebreaking 2-run double in 7th leads Marlins to 6-3 win over Orioles

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double and the Miami Marlins beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Wednesday.

Xavier Edwards reached on a leadoff single against reliever Jacob Webb (1-5) in the seventh, and Cionel Pérez walked Nick Gordon. Ali Sánchez’s sacrifice bunt advanced both runners before Chisholm hit a high bouncer over third baseman Ramon Urías for a 5-3 lead.

Bryan De La Cruz capped the three-run inning with an RBI single.

Josh Bell homered and Edwards had three hits and a walk for the NL-worst Marlins (37-65), who have won four of six since the All-Star break — including the first two in a three-game series against the AL East-leading Orioles (60-41).

Andrew Nardi (2-1) pitched a perfect seventh for the win and Calvin Faucher got three outs in the eighth. Tanner Scott closed for his 18th save.

Colton Cowser’s three-run double off Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban in the sixth tied it 3-all. Brazoban entered with the bases loaded after starter Edward Cabrera allowed singles to Anthony Santander and Ryan O’Hearn and then walked Heston Kjerstad.

Cabrera gave up three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked four and struck out six.

Baltimore starter Chayce McDermott made his major league debut and threw three scoreless innings until Miami broke through with three runs in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Bell put the Marlins on the board a solo shot. He drove McDermott’s slider to right-center for his 11th homer. Edwards added an RBI single and Gordon hit a sacrifice fly.

Promoted from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, McDermott allowed three runs and five hits over four innings. The 25-year-old walked two and struck out three.

The Orioles optioned right-hander Bryan Baker to Norfolk and designated right-hander Jonathan Heasley for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: INF Jorge Mateo (left elbow pain) underwent an MRI but manager Brandon Hyde said he hadn’t been informed of the results yet. Mateo collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as they dove to catch a grounder in Tuesday’s game.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcántara threw approximately 20 pitches in his first bullpen since undergoing elbow surgery last October. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner is targeting a return at the start of next season.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.38 ERA) will start the series finale Thursday against RHP Roddery Muñoz (1-5, 5.14).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.