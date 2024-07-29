Chisholm, Judge each homer twice, hot streak encourages Boone, Yankees for stretch run

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after his home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Judge sent a sweeper from Phillies All-Star Zack Wheeler deep into the left field seats, a first-inning homer that jolted scores of New York Yankees fans in No. 99 jerseys out of their seat in euphoria. They could have stood all game – the Yankees were about to turn the game into home run derby. Judge heard “MVP! MVP!” chants when he hit his second homer of the game in opener of a three-game series between World Series hopefuls, sending the Yankees past the Philadelphia Phillies 14-4.

