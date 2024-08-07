Chippy Seahawks practice includes several skirmishes ahead of preseason opener

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks had one of their chippiest practices in recent years with several skirmishes, including one that took place during a live shot on NFL Network. The most notable dustup took place between wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Tre Brown. Metcalf initially backed away from some jawing between the pair, but after Brown said something the two locked up. Metcalf eventually removed Brown’s helmet and swung it toward Brown, but it connected with K’Von Wallace, who was trying to separate the pair. The skirmish took place while NFL Network was doing a live shot from Seattle’s headquarters and could be seen in the background.

