Chiney Ogwumike re-signs with Los Angeles Sparks

Chiney Ogwumike has re-signed with the Los Angeles Sparks. The two-time WNBA All-Star enters her seventh season in the league and fourth with the Sparks. Los Angeles acquired Ogwumike before the 2019 season in a trade with Connecticut. She reunites with former Sun coach Curt Miller, who will take over the Sparks this season. Ogwumike has averaged 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and one steal per game in her career. She was taken first in the 2014 draft by the Sun and won Rookie of the Year that season.

