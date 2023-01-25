Chinese soccer club Wuhan folds after failing to pay players

BEIJING (AP) — Relegated Chinese Super League club Wuhan Yangtze has announced that it is ceasing operations, a decision that comes just two months after it received a points deduction for failing to pay player salaries. Wuhan finished 16th out of 18 teams in the 2022 season which ended in December, and said in a statement that it will not register to play in the second division for the 2023 campaign. Several Chinese clubs have struggled financially lately and during the 2022 season, three teams in the country’s top league and five in the second division were hit with a points deduction for failing to pay players.

