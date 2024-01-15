Chinese owner of English soccer club Reading fined and warned to ‘fund the club adequately’

LONDON (AP) — The Chinese businessman who owns English soccer team Reading has been fined a further 50,000 pounds ($63,650) for financial mismanagement. He was also warned that he needs to “fund the club adequately” or make “immediate arrangements” to sell up. The sanction came two days after Reading’s third-division match at home to Port Vale was abandoned just 16 minutes into the first half after around 1,000 home fans stormed the pitch to protest against Dai Yongge. Club officials made several appeals over the stadium loudspeakers and social media for fans to leave the field and allow the League One game to resume. It was eventually abandoned with the score at 0-0.

