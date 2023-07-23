China’s Zheng Qinwen beats Jasmine Paolini to win Palermo Open for 1st career title

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen beat local favorite Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to win the Palermo Open and claim the first title of her career. The second-seeded Zheng complained about a ringing phone in the stands when she double-faulted on her first match point but then converted her third opportunity with a smash. The 20-year-old Zheng’s previous best result was a runner-up finish in Tokyo last year. Zheng is China’s top player at No. 26. A year ago she was No. 47.

