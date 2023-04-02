China’s Ruoning Yin opens 2-shot lead in LPGA Tour’s LA Open

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Ruoning Yin shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead in the LPGA Tour’s DIO Implant LA Open. Yin had four birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine at Palos Verdes Golf Club and closed with two pars for a 14-under 199 total. The 20-year-old Chinese player opened with rounds of 68 and 64. Hyo Joo Kim, tied with Yin for the second-round lead, was second after a 69. Georgia Hall of England was third at 10 under after a tournament-record and career-best 62. She played the front nine in 7-under 29 with two eagles and three birdies and added two birdies on the back nine.

