China’s Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi lead the way in Olympic 10-meter diving

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China’s Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi were the highest-scoring diving qualifiers in both the preliminaries and semifinals of women’s 10-meter platform at the Paris Olympics, setting them up as the overwhelming favorites heading to the finals. Quan led the way with 421.25 points and Chen was next at 382.15. No one else was even close. It was more of the same in the semifinals. With the field pared down to 18 divers, Quan was nearly identical with 421.05 and Chen improved to 403.05. Quan is the defending Olympic champion off the tower and a three-time reigning world champion. Chen was the silver medalist in Tokyo and already teamed with Quan to win the 10-meter synchronized gold in Paris.

