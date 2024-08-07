China wins artistic swimming gold at Paris Olympics, where the sport moved forward without Russia

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China took the gold Wednesday night in the team event of artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics with silver for the United States and bronze for Spain. China dominated in the absence of Russia, which had won every gold medal in artistic beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympics. China finished with 996.1389 points with the Americans on 914.3421 and Spain with 900.7319

