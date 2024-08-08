China wins 6th gold in diving in Paris Olympics to stay on track for unprecedented sweep of all 8

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China has won its sixth gold medal in diving at the Paris Olympics as it stays on track for an unprecedented sweep of all eight at the Games. China has dominated diving for decades but never has taken all eight golds. Xie Siyi captured the gold on the 3-meter springboard and teammate Wang Zongyuan won silver, repeating their finish in the event three years ago in Tokyo. Osmar Olvera of Mexico took bronze.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.