China takes titles in artistic swimming and diving to complete dominant 1st week at aquatics worlds

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — China finished a dominant first week at the World Aquatics Championships with more titles in artistic swimming and diving. China tops the medal table so far with 16 golds out of 29. Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu retained their world title in the artistic mixed duet free event. Yang Hao won the 10-meter platform diving for a sixth career gold at worlds. Australia took the other gold on offer Saturday. Storied diver Maddison Keeney paired with Domonic Bedggood to win the mixed 3-meter synchronized springboard. It was a rare event in which China did not compete. Swimming events starting Sunday

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.