China sweeps through the gold medals on the opening day of the Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — China has dominated the Asian Games for the last 40 years, and the 2023 edition will be the same. The host country won 20 gold medals — 30 overall — on Sunday, just hours after Saturday’s opening ceremony overseen by President Xi Jinping and watched by 80,000 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. The first gold medal of the games went to the Chinese pair of Zhou Jiaqi and Qiu Xinping in women’s lightweight double sculls. The Chinese rolled from there and many are already looking ahead to next year’s Olympics in Paris.

