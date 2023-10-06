China keeps raking in the golds as it dominates Asian Games on home soil in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Chinese swimmer Wu Shutong has taken Asian Games gold in the 10-kilometer race. She finished seconds ahead of her competition from Japan in the more-than two-hour race which she swam just days after her 18th birthday. Wu spent most of the race behind Japan’s Airi Ebina and her Chinese teammate Sun Jiake but was able to turn it up a notch near the end as Ebina started to slightly falter. Ebina took silver and Sun was the bronze-medal winner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.