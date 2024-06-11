China keeps its World Cup dream alive despite 1-0 loss to South Korea. Thailand and India out

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China kept its 2026 World Cup dream alive by the narrowest of margins despite a 1-0 loss to South Korea. China advanced to the next qualification round because Thailand, needing to beat Singapore by three goals, only won 3-1. South Korea finished the second round of Asian qualification unbeaten atop Group C and remains on course for an 11th straight World Cup appearance. China needed a draw to ensure second place in the group but was forced to wait and hope that Singapore could avoid a three-goal loss at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. China’s only World Cup appearance came in 2002.

