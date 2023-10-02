China is relentless in its domination of the medals at the Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — China is simply relentless in its domination of the Asian Games. China won 132 gold medals and 287 medals overall at the games five years ago in Indonesia. China has already broken its mark for gold medals this time and is very close to matching the overall total from five years ago into Day 9 with five full days remaining. China has won 141 gold medals already. That is almost half of the 290 gold medals awarded so far. Its overall total stands at 255. Host nations typically get a “home field” bounce when hosting a large multi-sport event like the Asian Games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.