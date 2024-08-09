China is 7 for 7 in diving gold at the Paris Olympics and seeks an unprecedented sweep of all eight

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China is 7 for 7 in diving golds at the Paris Olympics. Just one to go for an unprecedented sweep of all eight diving golds in the Games. Chen Yiwen won the women’s 3-meter springboard on Friday for China’s seventh gold medal. Maddison Keeney of Australia took silver, with bronze going to Chang Yani of China. It was Chen’s second gold in Paris after winning earlier in the 3-meter synchronized with partner Chang. The sweep could come Saturday in the men’s 10-meter platform.

