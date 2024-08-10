China goes 1-2 in men’s platform semis, still on course for unprecedented Olympic diving sweep

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China remains on course for an unprecedented Olympic diving sweep, taking the top two spots in the semifinals of men’s 10-meter platform. In the final event of the Paris Games, Cao Yuan posted the top score of 504.00 points. He was followed by teammate Yang Hao at 490.55. That puts them in the last two positions in the afternoon final, which features 12 divers. Japan’s Rikuto Tamai rounded out the top three in the semis at 477.00. The lone American, Brandon Loschiavo, finished next-to-last among 18 divers. He failed to advance to the final.

