China extends winning streak in men’s synchro diving at World Aquatics Championships

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Diving powerhouse China has won gold in the men’s 3-meter synchronized springboard for the fourth time in a row at the World Aquatics Championships. Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi were the top scorers in five of the six rounds and finished far ahead of their rivals. Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary won his second career world title in open water swimming with victory in the men’s 10-kilometer event at the Old Doha Port. China’s artistic swimmers retained the title they won last year in the team acrobatic event and Kazakhstan won the mixed duet technical competition.

