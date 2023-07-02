China ends Japan’s long reign to win women’s basketball Asia Cup title

SYDNEY (AP) — China rallied to claim its first women’s basketball Asia Cup title since 2012 as they beat five-time defending champion Japan 73-71 in an epic final. Trailing at halftime, it appeared China may fall for a third consecutive time in a title game as reigning champions Japan scored the last 14 points of the first half to lead by nine. Led by player of the tournament center Xu Han, China seized the momentum early in the third quarter and took what proved a match-winning lead late in the game to end their 12-year wait for a gold medal. Earlier, host nation Australia claimed its third consecutive bronze medal as they cruised past New Zealand 81-59.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.