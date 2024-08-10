China earns a 300th Olympic gold medal with women’s team victory in table tennis at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — China has won the women’s table tennis team event at the Paris Games for the country’s 300th gold medal in Olympic history. China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women’s team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday. South Korea beat Germany 3-0 for bronze, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008. China has won 37 of the 42 gold medals in the sport since it was added to the Olympic program in 1988.

