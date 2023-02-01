China cancels Blue Bay tournament on LPGA Tour schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Blue Bay LPGA has been canceled for the third time in four years because of what the LPGA Tour described as ongoing COVID-19 matters. The decision comes from the China Golf Association, which regulates golf in the country. The tour said it looked forward to returning to Hainan Island in 2024. The Blue Bay LPGA had been scheduled for March 9-12 as the third and final leg of its first Asia swing. The tournament was part of the LPGA Tour schedule from 2014 through 2018.

