China-born Zhou Guanyu will be a star regardless of who wins the Chinese Formula 1 race in Shanghai

By STEPHEN WADE The Associated Press
Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu of China steers his car during the qualifying session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 6, 2024, ahead of Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hiro Komae]

Formula 1 returns to China this weekend after a five-year absence. And no matter who wins on Sunday, the star locally will be China-born driver Zhou Guanyu. Despite his so-so results, Zhou is one the verge of stardom in China and he’s the subject of a new film as the first Chinese driver to compete in F1. He’s a favorite of sponsors who want a Chinese connection. Zhou has never won a Formula 1 race. In 48 races beginning in 2022, he’s yet to even reached the podium — meaning a finish in the first three places.

