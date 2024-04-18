China-born Zhou Guanyu will be a star regardless of who wins the Chinese Formula 1 race in Shanghai

Formula 1 returns to China this weekend after a five-year absence. And no matter who wins on Sunday, the star locally will be China-born driver Zhou Guanyu. Despite his so-so results, Zhou is one the verge of stardom in China and he’s the subject of a new film as the first Chinese driver to compete in F1. He’s a favorite of sponsors who want a Chinese connection. Zhou has never won a Formula 1 race. In 48 races beginning in 2022, he’s yet to even reached the podium — meaning a finish in the first three places.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.