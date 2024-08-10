China becomes first non-European country to claim Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics

PARIS (AP) — China pulled off a stunner in rhythmic gymnastics. The five-woman team became the first non-European country to win Olympic gold in the group event by finishing just ahead of Israel and Italy. China posted a total of 69.800 points in the final, which was divided into two routines: one using hoops, the other with the athletes using ribbons and balls. China topped the eight-team final in hoops and ranked third in the other portion of the final to edge Israel by 0.950 points.

