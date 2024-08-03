China beats Puerto Rico in Olympic women’s hoops, puts itself in contention to advance to quarters

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Li Meng scored 18 points and China topped Puerto Rico 80-58 in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament to keep alive its chances of reaching the quarterfinals. Now China will wait until Sunday to see if it advances to the elimination round. The top two teams in each group as well as the next best two squads will advance to Paris for the quarterfinals. The tiebreaker to determine the final two slots is point differential. China has a point differential of minus-1 points in its three games. China was up six points after one quarter and 40-29 at the half. It extended its lead to 16 in the third quarter on Li’s 3-pointer and Puerto Rico never got within single digits again. Arella Guirantes led Puerto Rico with 20 points.

