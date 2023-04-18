China basketball clubs disqualified for match-fixing

Two clubs have been kicked out of China’s basketball league amid suspicions of match-fixing. The ruling came after the Chinese Basketball Association judged the Jiangsu Dragons and Shanghai Sharks engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct during a playoff series last week. They will also be suspended from this year’s regular season, fined the equivalent of $5 million, and have their managers and coaching staff barred from the league for up to five years. Fan and media attention was drawn to a last-minute, come-from-behind win by Shanghai following a series of turnovers in the last of their three games to reach the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.