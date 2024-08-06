China and the United States lead in team artistic swimming after 2 rounds at Paris Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China and the United States were the leaders after the team free routine in artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics. Longtime powerhouse Russia is not competing at the Paris Olympics after the invasion of Ukraine, leaving the competition more open than usual. China had 712.4455 points on Tuesday through the technical and free routines. The gold medal is Wednesday, with the acrobatic routine set to determine the winner. The United States was in second with 643.0255 points followed by Spain and Japan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.