China and Lebanon settle for 0-0 draw to leave Asian Cup progress in the balance

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — China and Lebanon’s hopes of advancing to the Asian Cup knockout stage were left in the balance after a 0-0 draw. Lebanon hit the bar twice and China saw an effort cleared off the line as they had to share the points at Al Thumama Stadium. China is second in Group A on two points after two games and Lebanon is at the bottom of the standings with one point. Both teams had chances to win the match. Hassan Maatouk and Hasan Srour both hit the bar for Lebanon either side of halftime and China’s Wu Lei saw a close range range hooked off the line.

