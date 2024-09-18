Chile’s Colo Colo avoids a home loss and draws River Plate 1-1 in Copa Libertadores

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Carlos Palacios scored a goal in the second half and Chile’s Colo Colo avoided a home loss with a 1-1 draw against River Plate in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match at Santiago. Germán Pezzella put the visitors ahead in the 43rd minute Tuesday, but Palacios leveled with a goal in the 61st minute. The second leg will be played next Tuesday at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. River Plate will have to take on Boca Juniors next weekend in the Argentina league before facing the Chileans in the second leg. Both teams finished the match with 10 players after Maximiliano Falcon and Paulo Diaz were sent off in the 90th minute.

