Chiles, Brantley lead Michigan State to 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aidan Chiles ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Charles Brantley returned an interception a school-record 100 yards Saturday as Michigan State beat Football Championship Subdivision program Prairie View A&M 40-0. It is the first time the Spartans have opened the season with three straight wins since 2021. It is also the first time that Michigan State has played an HCBU opponent and is 9-0 all-time against FCS opponents. Michigan State’s last shutout was 52-0 over Akron in 2022. Prairie View A&M has an 0-13 record against Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

