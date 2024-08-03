Chileans advance in Olympic beach volleyball when Canadians withdraw with injury

PARIS (AP) — Chile advanced to the knockout round of the Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament when Canada’s Dan Dearing withdrew from their lucky loser match after three points because of a back injury. Dearing sustained the injury during practice on Saturday morning. He and Schachter took the sand for the match that pits third-place teams from pool play against each other to fill out the final spots in the round of 16. After three points, with Chile winning two, it became obvious to Dearing that he couldn’t continue.

